Rupkey, David A.

64, passed away on 7/18. Father of Justin (Lisa) Rupkey & Ashley Rupkey. Grandfather of 3. In lieu of flowers, donate to American Cancer Society.

Services: Visit. 7/28 from 10-12pm. Service at 12pm. Both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) Concludes at the funeral home. Refreshments available during the visitation.