Switzer, David A.

Realized his lifelong Catholic faith and joined his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Virginia L. Switzer for 56 years. Loving father of David (Anne) Switzer, Craig (Karen) Switzer, Johnny (Robin) Switzer, Laurie (John) Jaboor; dearest grandfather of Tim, Jacob, Courtney, Madeleine, Jason, Aidan, Sam; great-grandfather of Hailee.

Services: Memorial Service at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church; Saturday, August 10, 2019. A visitation will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m.; Mass 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to caritasconnections.com