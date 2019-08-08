David A. Switzer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David A. Switzer.
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Switzer, David A.

Realized his lifelong Catholic faith and joined his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Virginia L. Switzer for 56 years. Loving father of David (Anne) Switzer, Craig (Karen) Switzer, Johnny (Robin) Switzer, Laurie (John) Jaboor; dearest grandfather of Tim, Jacob, Courtney, Madeleine, Jason, Aidan, Sam; great-grandfather of Hailee.

Services: Memorial Service at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church; Saturday, August 10, 2019. A visitation will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m.; Mass 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to caritasconnections.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.