Vilcek, David A. April 4, 1953, April 22, 2020. Passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his beloved wife Beverly and grandson Ian after a prolonged illness due to cancer. Beloved son of the late Emil and Connie Vilcek, dearest brother of Richard (Cindy), and his late brothers John and Edward Vilcek. Beloved husband of Beverly nee Rowden. Loving father of Mark (Terri), Bryan (Heather) Vilcek. Loving stepfather to Jeff ( Sheri), Jason ( Diana ), Jeremy (Morgan), Jones & Jaime (Genero) Granados. Dearest loving Grandfather of (18). A piece of our hearts left this earth and our world is now a little smaller. David was an avid model train enthusiast, fisherman and hunter. He was one of those people that made the world a better place. Dearest brother in law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Services: A celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements through Bell Funeral Home, Pacific, Missouri.



