David A. Vilcek
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vilcek, David A. April 4, 1953, April 22, 2020. Passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his beloved wife Beverly and grandson Ian after a prolonged illness due to cancer. Beloved son of the late Emil and Connie Vilcek, dearest brother of Richard (Cindy), and his late brothers John and Edward Vilcek. Beloved husband of Beverly nee Rowden. Loving father of Mark (Terri), Bryan (Heather) Vilcek. Loving stepfather to Jeff ( Sheri), Jason ( Diana ), Jeremy (Morgan), Jones & Jaime (Genero) Granados. Dearest loving Grandfather of (18). A piece of our hearts left this earth and our world is now a little smaller. David was an avid model train enthusiast, fisherman and hunter. He was one of those people that made the world a better place. Dearest brother in law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Services: A celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements through Bell Funeral Home, Pacific, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved