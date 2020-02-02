Schettler, David Alwin

age 85, passed on January 26, 2020 surrounded by his children, Daniel, Bill, and Meta Schettler. Dave grew up in Saint Louis, the eldest son of Alwin and Meta Schettler. He attended St. Louis Country Day School and Yale University where he graduated in 1956 with a degree in electrical engineering. This led to a 36 year career with General Electric Company where he started as an Engineer and retired in 1992 as Program Director. Dave married his high school sweetheart, the late Nancy Gene Vogel, in 1959. Together they raised their three children in Roanoke, Virginia and Monroe, Connecticut. In high school, he developed a passion for the stagecraft of live theater and pursued this activity throughout his entire life - most recently with a decades long association with the Westport Community Theatre. In retirement, Dave was very active in community activities, most notably as a volunteer coordinator for the United Way, where he spent many years assisting the elderly with tax preparation in both the Milford and Monroe Senior Centers. A curious, interested, and tireless learner, Dave had a passion for knowledge and shared his encyclopedic mind. Always the extrovert, Dave loved people and shared his kindness, heart, and generosity with all who knew him. His bright energy, ready laugh, strength and love will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

Dave is survived by his children, Daniel Schettler of Philadelphia, PA, Bill Schettler of Bethel, CT and Meta Schettler of Fresno, CA, 5 granddaughters, and by his sister Judy Adams of Syracuse, NY, and brother Dan Schettler of St. Louis, MO.

Services: A memorial service will be planned for a later date out of state, but for those who wish to do so, please consider making a small charitable contribution to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association who treated Dave with such incredible grace and dignity in the last weeks of his life: RVNA Health, 27 Governor Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877.