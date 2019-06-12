David Anthony "Tony" Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick, David Anthony Tony passed away at his home in Webster Groves, MO on June 8, 2019. Adored by all who knew him; beloved husband for 47 years of Sara (Reeser) Fitzpatrick; cherished father of Ann Louise (Nathan) Jones and James David Fitzpatrick; adoring grandfather of David Fitzpatrick Jones; dear brother to Mary Jane Robinson, Laurie Mills,and Shaun Fitzpatrick, and uncle to many treasured nieces and nephews. We will all miss him dearly. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON on Friday, June 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Mass Saturday, June 15 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel in Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Webster Groves High School or a . More information at kutisfuneralhomes.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 12 to June 13, 2019
