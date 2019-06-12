St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
David Anthony "Tony" Fitzpatrick

David Anthony "Tony" Fitzpatrick Obituary
Fitzpatrick, David Anthony Tony passed away at his home in Webster Groves, MO on June 8, 2019. Adored by all who knew him; beloved husband for 47 years of Sara (Reeser) Fitzpatrick; cherished father of Ann Louise (Nathan) Jones and James David Fitzpatrick; adoring grandfather of David Fitzpatrick Jones; dear brother to Mary Jane Robinson, Laurie Mills,and Shaun Fitzpatrick, and uncle to many treasured nieces and nephews. We will all miss him dearly. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON on Friday, June 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Mass Saturday, June 15 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel in Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Webster Groves High School or a . More information at kutisfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 12 to June 13, 2019
