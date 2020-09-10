Aldag, David B.

died 9/5/2020 in Wichita, KS, age 88. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazeldell Aldag; brothers, John & Bob Aldag; and sister, Maridell White. Dave was a degreed Mech'l Engineer, an Army Vet and a small airplane pilot. Survived by his loving wife, Ruth Ann (nee Barnhart) of 66 yrs.

Services: Service livestreamed on Sat. Sept 12, 10 a.m., at www.dlwichita.com. Memorials: Center for Hope (homeless); Children's Advocacy Center (child abuse); both in Wichita, KS. Downing & Lahey Mortuary.