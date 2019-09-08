|
Cantrell, David "Dave" Bernard
83, passed away peacefully fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, September 3, 2019. Survived by loving wife of 63 years, Beverly (Meyers). Devoted father of Eva (Dan) Klaus, Laura (Chip) Shanle, Genny (Dan) Griffin; beloved grandfather to Leland (Ashley), David, Kaitlyn and William Shanle, Clare and Lisa Griffin, Kelly and Kyle Klaus; niece Kathy (Bruce) Trigg, grandniece Jenny (Tony) Merritt and grandnephews Ted (Megan) and Tom (Ashley) Mahany.
A dedicated US Marine and a proud Representative for Teamsters Local 618, Dave also owned and operated McLain's Corner Pub in Maplewood and Cecil Whittaker's in Affton Missouri. A devoted family man first, he was also a loyal friend and mentor for many young people in the community. Dave was a great man and role model for all. He will be deeply missed by both family and friends.
Services: Visitation is Monday, September 9th, 4-9 p.m., with a service Tuesday the 10th at noon, Kutis, 10151 Gravois Road, Affton 63123, with a procession to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for burial. A celebration of Dave's wonderful life will follow at Llywelyn's Pub, 17 Moody Avenue, in Webster Groves.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019