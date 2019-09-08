St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Cantrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bernard "Dave" Cantrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Bernard "Dave" Cantrell Obituary

Cantrell, David "Dave" Bernard

83, passed away peacefully fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, September 3, 2019. Survived by loving wife of 63 years, Beverly (Meyers). Devoted father of Eva (Dan) Klaus, Laura (Chip) Shanle, Genny (Dan) Griffin; beloved grandfather to Leland (Ashley), David, Kaitlyn and William Shanle, Clare and Lisa Griffin, Kelly and Kyle Klaus; niece Kathy (Bruce) Trigg, grandniece Jenny (Tony) Merritt and grandnephews Ted (Megan) and Tom (Ashley) Mahany.

A dedicated US Marine and a proud Representative for Teamsters Local 618, Dave also owned and operated McLain's Corner Pub in Maplewood and Cecil Whittaker's in Affton Missouri. A devoted family man first, he was also a loyal friend and mentor for many young people in the community. Dave was a great man and role model for all. He will be deeply missed by both family and friends.

Services: Visitation is Monday, September 9th, 4-9 p.m., with a service Tuesday the 10th at noon, Kutis, 10151 Gravois Road, Affton 63123, with a procession to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for burial. A celebration of Dave's wonderful life will follow at Llywelyn's Pub, 17 Moody Avenue, in Webster Groves.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now