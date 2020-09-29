Flavan, David Brislin II

On Wednesday, September 23rd, David Brislin Flavan, II was called to Heaven. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Martha Vatterott Flavan; his sister, Lucy May White; his brother, John Moloney Flavan; his son, John Dennis Flavan; and his son-in-law, Dennis Edward LaBarge. He is survived by his sister, Dr. Mary Flavan; his son, David B. Flavan, III; his daughter, Mary Clare LaBarge; his daughter, Peggy Flavan-Brown; his son-in-law, Mike Brown; his grandchildren: Rose, Emmett, Bernadette, John, Matthew, David and Aine; and ten great-grandchildren.

He loved being a captain, be it airline, riverboat or captain of industry. His generosity was known by many and his love of beautiful sunsets, God, and his Martha Lou, by all. He combined his loves into building his unique Noah's Ark Restaurant and Motor Inn, and not content to build just one boat, he also built the Spirit of St Charles Riverboat.

Many friends, family members, and flying buddies will miss this unique man. He was a storyteller who always had at least 50% of the story based in fact, one just never knew which 50%! He was a pilot who tried to take both his plane and automobile at the same speed, and more often than not lucked out of any speeding tickets by doing things such as fixing a patrolman's radio!

Mass Cards may be sent to: PO Box 1078, St. Charles, MO 63302

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Baue St. Charles, 620 Jefferson Street, St. Charles, MO. Funeral Mass Saturday, October 3, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to ALS or Wings of Hope. Visit Baue.com