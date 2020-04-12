Meiners, David C.

Age 39, died suddenly April 3rd, in Bonita Springs, Florida. He will be sadly missed by his parents David and Babette, his brother Will, loving companion Kathryn Bean and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

David attended MICDS and SMU. After graduation he left Dallas for Phoenix, where he worked in Real Estate until 2017. His love of the ocean prompted him to relocate to Florida and pursue his Real Estate career there.

A true natural athlete, he never met a sport he didn't like - or that didn't like him. While in school, he played whatever was the "sport of the season" and in later years, he focused on golf and became an avid boater.

Blessed with a quick, dry wit, he could find humor in almost any situation, but his kindness and empathy were what endeared him so much to others. Dave always looked for the best in people and loved to see people do well. There wasn't a jealous bone in his body. He will be remembered as a loyal friend, devoted companion, and the best son and brother anyone could ever ask for. His loss is devastating to all who knew him.

The family would like to thank everyone for the enormous outpouring of love and support.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.