Wang, David C. (April 28, 1944 - June 2, 2019), went peacefully to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Patient, thoughtful, generous and purpose driven, David poured out the love of Christ onto those around him. Loving husband of Darlene for 49 years; devoted father to Jonathan and father-in-law to Elizabeth; son of Wang Nan Shan and Ma Kwok Cheung; brother of the late Samuel (Rose), Steven (Adelina), Ruth (Sam), Cathay (Judy), the late Peter, Joe (Cheryl) and Ben (Cynthia); adoring uncle and greatuncle to numerous nieces and nephews. He was a bridge builder between China and the United States in the business world, in his personal life and philanthropic ventures. Born in Nanping, China, David later immigrated to the United States for college and graduated magna cum laude from St. Louis University with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He later achieved a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Missouri Rolla and then went on to be the Chairman and CEO of GE China, President of Boeing China and Director of Terex, KLA-Tencor and Linktone Ltd. At every turn he demonstrated integrity, wisdom and strength forged from a caring soul earning him many life-long friends and colleagues who will miss him dearly. Services: Visitation at the Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester, Ballwin, MO, Thursday 6/13 from 4-8:00 p.m. Worship and celebration of life service Friday, 6/14 at 10 a.m at Kirk of the Hills Church, 12928 Ladue Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Interment to follow at Bellerive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Covenant Theological Seminary or The Kaplan Cancer Research Fund. The family wishes to thank Dr. Henry Kaplan and Dr. George Pappas along with the staff at Swedish Medical Center (Seattle) for their compassionate and devoted care. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019