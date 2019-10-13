|
Carter, David D.
Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Carter (nee Graef); dear father of Donna (James) McMullin, Deborah (Norbert) McGuirk and Daniel (Jean Delgado) Carter; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather; brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Tuesday, October 15, 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to the Diabetes Association appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019