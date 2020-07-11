Skiles, David E.

departed this life on June 6th as a result of his battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy, and his daughter, Jessica.

Dave was in banking all of his working life. First with Landmark Bank followed by 25+ years as an Officer in Missouri & Illinois locations with UMB. He had a Bachelor's Degree in Economics followed by a Master's Degree in Banking. He was involved in many community organizations over the years and spent his leisure time with his wife and daughter, and playing golf.

Services: A celebration of life will take place at a later date due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus.

