David E. Skiles
Skiles, David E.

departed this life on June 6th as a result of his battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy, and his daughter, Jessica.

Dave was in banking all of his working life. First with Landmark Bank followed by 25+ years as an Officer in Missouri & Illinois locations with UMB. He had a Bachelor's Degree in Economics followed by a Master's Degree in Banking. He was involved in many community organizations over the years and spent his leisure time with his wife and daughter, and playing golf.

Services: A celebration of life will take place at a later date due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus.

To leave a memory or a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerstlouis.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
St. Peters, MO 63376
(636) 875-1200
