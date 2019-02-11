David Earl Mansfield

Mansfield, David Earl Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, February 9, 2019. Beloved husband for more than 46 years of the late Judith Mansfield (nee Knittel); devoted father of Steve (Julie) and Matt (Susie) Mansfield; proud grandfather of Elizabeth, Caroline, Catherine, Tommy, Mary, Jenny, Ben and Annie; brother of Mary, Kathy and Mark and the late Dale, Bill, twin brother Dick and Tom. Services: Visitation at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15642 Clayton Road, Tuesday, February 12th at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Cor Jesu Academy, De Smet Jesuit School, St. Joseph's Academy or . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019
Donations