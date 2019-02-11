Mansfield, David Earl Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, February 9, 2019. Beloved husband for more than 46 years of the late Judith Mansfield (nee Knittel); devoted father of Steve (Julie) and Matt (Susie) Mansfield; proud grandfather of Elizabeth, Caroline, Catherine, Tommy, Mary, Jenny, Ben and Annie; brother of Mary, Kathy and Mark and the late Dale, Bill, twin brother Dick and Tom. Services: Visitation at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15642 Clayton Road, Tuesday, February 12th at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Cor Jesu Academy, De Smet Jesuit School, St. Joseph's Academy or . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019