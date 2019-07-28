Frederick, David Elmer Beloved father of daughters Holly (Jeff) Petti, Sara (Robert) Pannell and the late Janice Groves; loving grandfather to Taylor (David) Waltman; Noah and Alex Petti; Trevor and Kelsey Clark; Allen and Christopher Saunders; dear brother to Doris (Don) Hempe, the late Val (Betty) Frederick, the late Don (Vera) Frederick, and late Bette (Ken) Barton. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and faithful feline companion, Tommy. Lindbergh High School graduate, class of 1959. Member of Carpenters Union Local 5 since 1961; an avid hunter and fisherman and loyal Cardinal's fan. Services: A memorial gathering to celebrate David's life will be held at Helen Fitzgerald's restaurant (3650 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis) on Saturday, September 14th from 11-2:00.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 28 to July 29, 2019