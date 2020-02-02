Burchett, David Eric

81, of Lake St. Louis, moved to heaven on January 19 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born February 17, 1938, in Osceola, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Eliza Burchett and an infant daughter.

Dave is survived by his wife Julie, of 59 years; three children: Mike Burchett (Toni) of Fulshear, Texas; Dr. Jim Burchett (Tracy) of Lake St. Louis and Melissa Golder (Jay) of Wildwood; eight grandchildren: Jessica Niemeyer (Keith), Wade Burchett, Wyatt, Reagan, Avery Burchett Kate and David Golder and Whitney Fish; and two great granddaughters Marley and Sophia.

Dave attended the University of Iowa and North Texas University with degrees in marketing and economics. He began his career in 1962 with Southwestern Bell/AT&T and held various management positions in Texas, Missouri, and New York and retired in 1990. Then he joined Maritz, Inc. as Division VP of Teleservices from 1990-1993. After that he became a consultant with Sony, Compaq, Dell and IBM which took him all over the world. In 2001 he retired for good to enjoy life with his best friend and soulmate Julie. Dave loved his family passionately and also enjoyed traveling, yardwork, golf, attending his grandchildren's activities, helping others, and his Men's Bible Class at Waypoint Church.

Services: No services will be held in Missouri. A family memorial service and celebration will be held in Osceola, Iowa at a later date. Dave will be greatly missed!

Memorial donations may be made to "Walk to End Alzheimer's" with a designation to "Team Barathaven", in care of Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Home

