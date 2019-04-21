Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David F. Oltman. View Sign

Oltman, David F. 92, passed away at home in the early hours of Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019, just a week shy of his 93rd birthday on Easter Sunday. He was born April 21, 1926 in Grand Rapids, MI, the son of Albert Oltman and Grace Pleune Oltman, both of Grand Rapids. Following graduation from Central HS in Grand Rapids, Dave served in the US Army in France and Germany during WWII from 1944-1946, and completed a BS in Chemistry at U. of Michigan after the war. On June 20, 1950, he married Dolores Jean (Lorrie) Howard of Grand Rapids and settled in St. Louis, MO. His entire career was with Mallinckrodt Chemical Works from Chemist in the Uranium Division to VP and General Manager of the Pharmaceutical Division. A celebration of 65 years of marriage was held in St. Louis with beloved family in June 2015, prior to wife Lorrie's passing on March 11, 2016. Dave enjoyed all types of hunting, especially deer, turkey and pheasant and celebrated 50 years of pheasant hunting in South Dakota with the Mushitz family and many others in 2017. He worked out in the gym and played golf, tennis, pool, ping pong, horseshoes, and many other activities with friends and beloved family members prior to onset of illness in summer 2018. In addition to his parents, sisters Doris Oltman Hart and Janet Oltman Brunger and his wife Lorrie, he was predeceased by daughter Julie Oltman Yancer, 33, on September 13, 1987. Surviving are daughters Nancy Oltman Slater (Bill), Patti Oltman Lewis (Michael), five grandchildren; Ryan Slater (Kelly), Todd Slater (Kim), Justin Yancer (Ashley), Rachel Lewis Murray (Joel), and Ross Lewis, and nine great-grandchildren; Jacob Slater 15, Kelsey Slater 13, Jackson Yancer 12, Emma Martin Slater 11, Sydnie Yancer 9, Tatum Yancer 7, Julie Slater 3, Parker Murray 2, and David Slater 8 months. Services: Visitation will be at 12:30 on Friday, April 26th, Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. at Bellerive Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, 740 N. Mason Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 with Interment on-site at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery.Those who wish to remember Dave in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Friendship Village West or Heartland









7600 St Charles Rock Road

St. Louis , MO 63133

