|
|
Corner, David Francis
Born September 21, 1937 and passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at age 82.
Son of the late Frank and Jessie (nee Shields) Corner; grandson of the late Benjamin and Emma Kaltenbach of Hull, England. They came to St. Louis in about 1885. Benjamin was the 3rd Marshall of Clayton and was killed on duty August 30, 1920.
Husband of Patsy Corner (nee Roam); father of Donna Bohn and Diana Burns; father-in-law of Mark Bohn; grandfather of Jeremy and Jennifer (De Clue) Bohn, Rebecca and Jeff Radcliff and Ashley (Burns) and Dan Remorin; great grandfather of Christian and Dalton Radcliff.
Services: Private services were held by KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL 10151 Gravois, 63123
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020