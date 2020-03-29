St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for David Corner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Francis Corner


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Francis Corner Obituary

Corner, David Francis

Born September 21, 1937 and passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at age 82.

Son of the late Frank and Jessie (nee Shields) Corner; grandson of the late Benjamin and Emma Kaltenbach of Hull, England. They came to St. Louis in about 1885. Benjamin was the 3rd Marshall of Clayton and was killed on duty August 30, 1920.

Husband of Patsy Corner (nee Roam); father of Donna Bohn and Diana Burns; father-in-law of Mark Bohn; grandfather of Jeremy and Jennifer (De Clue) Bohn, Rebecca and Jeff Radcliff and Ashley (Burns) and Dan Remorin; great grandfather of Christian and Dalton Radcliff.

Services: Private services were held by KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL 10151 Gravois, 63123

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now