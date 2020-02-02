Merlo, David Francis

Passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved father of Amy (Rick) Neitzel, Christina Merlo and Emily (Jim) Wood; loving grandfather of Charley, Oliver and Roman; dear brother of Clare Merlo (Tim Curtis); son of the late Charles and Josephine Merlo; godfather of Larry Mugavero; uncle of Daniel (Karin) Curtis. Cousin and friend to many. David grew up on the Hill, went to St. Ambrose Grade School, McBride High School and St. Louis University.

Services: Funeral Mass, Tuesday, February 4th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday, February 3rd, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Calcaterra Funeral Home, 5140 Daggett Ave. 63110. If desired, donations in David's name may be made to The St. Charles City Animal Shelter.