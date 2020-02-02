David Francis Merlo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Francis Merlo.
Service Information
Calcaterra Funeral Home
5140 Daggett Ave
St. Louis, MO
63110
(314)-771-3383
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM
Calcaterra Funeral Home
5140 Daggett Ave
St. Louis, MO 63110
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
5130 Wilson Ave
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Merlo, David Francis

Passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved father of Amy (Rick) Neitzel, Christina Merlo and Emily (Jim) Wood; loving grandfather of Charley, Oliver and Roman; dear brother of Clare Merlo (Tim Curtis); son of the late Charles and Josephine Merlo; godfather of Larry Mugavero; uncle of Daniel (Karin) Curtis. Cousin and friend to many. David grew up on the Hill, went to St. Ambrose Grade School, McBride High School and St. Louis University.

Services: Funeral Mass, Tuesday, February 4th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday, February 3rd, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Calcaterra Funeral Home, 5140 Daggett Ave. 63110. If desired, donations in David's name may be made to The St. Charles City Animal Shelter.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 771-3383
funeral home direction icon