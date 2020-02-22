Seele, David Francis

Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, David Francis Seele passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home in Zionsville, Indiana. David is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Genevieve Seele. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, sons, Louis and Joseph, and brothers, Michael and Paul. Employed by Bridgestone-Firestone Americas, Inc., David retired after 32 years of service, most recently as Vice President, Taxation.

A man devoted to his family and the Catholic faith, he counted among his many blessings, his grandchildren, David, Jack, Timothy, Violet, John and George. David believed and lived the words, "pay it forward," helping the next generation thrive and contribute.

Services: Visitation with the family will be from 9-10 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Narthex of Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 West Glendale Rd, Webster Groves, MO, followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in memory of David F. Seele to St. Luke Catholic School 7575 Holliday Dr. E. Indianapolis IN, 46260 Attn: Beth Borland, Assistant Principal.