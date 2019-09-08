David G. Oppland

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear the sad news of Dave's passing. I have..."
    - Bill Gokin
  • "Dave was my 'Irish twin'. I loved him very much and will..."
  • "Uncle Dave, You will definately be missed by so many. You..."
  • "Dave was a friend of mine back in the 70s & 80s. He was an..."
    - Cindi George-Rimkus
Service Information
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
1420 S. Sappington Road
St. Louis, MO 63126
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary
1420 Sappington Rd
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Oppland, David G.

64, of St. Louis, MO. passed away on 8/29/19. Preceded in death by his father, Roy. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Sandra (nee Harris); loving mother of Rosemary; dear brother of Steve (Barb), Mary (Alex), Jeanne (Tony Beavers), Dan, Diane; loving brother in law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial mass to be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary, 1420 Sappington Rd., 63126, Friday, September 13, at 11:00 AM. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BackStoppers or Stray Rescue of St. Louis as Dave was very passionate about both organizations.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.