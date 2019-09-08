Oppland, David G.

64, of St. Louis, MO. passed away on 8/29/19. Preceded in death by his father, Roy. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Sandra (nee Harris); loving mother of Rosemary; dear brother of Steve (Barb), Mary (Alex), Jeanne (Tony Beavers), Dan, Diane; loving brother in law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial mass to be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary, 1420 Sappington Rd., 63126, Friday, September 13, at 11:00 AM. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BackStoppers or Stray Rescue of St. Louis as Dave was very passionate about both organizations.