Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Braun, David George Entrepreneur, community activist, dreamer, and natural born leader, David Braun, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019, at the age of 76. David was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edna Braun; brothers, Joel and Jim Braun. David is survived by his four children, Rachel (Blake) Fagan, Marc (Melanie) Braun, Chelsea (Mark) Dodds and Ali (Andy) Eck; ten grandchildren, Rebecca, Mary Claire and Bradley Fagan, Nicolaus, Noah and Gabriel Braun, Aidyn, Beyla and Daxton Dodds, and Elizabeth Eck; two beloved sister-in-laws, Carol Braun and Pam Braun. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, 812 Soulard St. 63104 Services: Celebration of Life - Farmington - FRIDAY, Feb. 15 at Alexander's in The Factory, 6-8 p.m. Memorial Service - St. Louis - SATURDAY, Feb. 16 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 812 Soulard St. Visitation at 1 p.m. Memorial Service at 2 p.m.

Braun, David George Entrepreneur, community activist, dreamer, and natural born leader, David Braun, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019, at the age of 76. David was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edna Braun; brothers, Joel and Jim Braun. David is survived by his four children, Rachel (Blake) Fagan, Marc (Melanie) Braun, Chelsea (Mark) Dodds and Ali (Andy) Eck; ten grandchildren, Rebecca, Mary Claire and Bradley Fagan, Nicolaus, Noah and Gabriel Braun, Aidyn, Beyla and Daxton Dodds, and Elizabeth Eck; two beloved sister-in-laws, Carol Braun and Pam Braun. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, 812 Soulard St. 63104 Services: Celebration of Life - Farmington - FRIDAY, Feb. 15 at Alexander's in The Factory, 6-8 p.m. Memorial Service - St. Louis - SATURDAY, Feb. 16 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 812 Soulard St. Visitation at 1 p.m. Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close