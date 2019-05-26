Kekelis, David George of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Rosine A. Kekelis, cherished son of Susie Kekelis and the late George B. Kekelis; devoted father to Jayson (Amy) Kekelis and Kendra (Edward) Hartman; proud and adored grandfather of Tyler, Kody, Nora, Lena and Molly; dear brother of Linda Kekelis; and trusted uncle, brother-in-law and friend. Dave was a project control engineer in the construction industry who enjoyed his retirement with family and friends around Castle Rock Lake in Wisconsin. He was fiercely loyal and protective and will be forever remembered by family and friends as a champion of integrity and self-reliance. Dave was a master of spreadsheets and BBQ and carpentry, and he was always willing to lend a hand or advice - especially about construction, finances and fishing for salmon in Alaska (his favorite place on earth). Dave never met a stranger; his smile warmed many hearts. Memorials may be made in Dave's name to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019