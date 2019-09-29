St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Academy of the Visitation Chapel
3020 N. Ballas Rd.
St. Louis, MO
David Gerard Dempsey


1930 - 2019
David Gerard Dempsey Obituary

Dempsey, David Gerard

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born on April 9, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late John J. and Martha (nee Blong) Dempsey; loving husband of the late Sharon "Winki" (nee Carleton) Dempsey, dear father of Anne (Jeffrey, MD) Craver, David (Lucie), Andrew, Jane (late Philip) and Michael, proud grandfather of Mary Pat (Jason, MD) Stangl, Lilly, David "Buddy" III, Liza, Julie (Trevor Rakers), Michael and Jaime and great-grandfather of four. Preceded in death by his four beloved siblings: Sister Jane Marie "Martha" VHM, Sister Jane "Margaret Jane" RSM, John "Jack" and Richard "Dick".

David graduated as valedictorian from his St. Louis University High School class in 1947 and was awarded a four-year scholarship to St. Louis University. At St. Louis University, he graduated magna cum laude with an Honors BA in Philosophy and a minor in Latin in 1951. He then served as a USAF captain during the Korean War at Scott Air Force Base. After the war, he returned to St. Louis University School of Law where he graduated first in his class in 1956. He was a well-respected member of the Missouri Bar Association, and practiced law for 60 years, specializing in real estate law. Carpe Vinum!

Services: A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10am at the Academy of the Visitation Chapel, 3020 N. Ballas Rd., St. Louis, MO 63131. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Academy of the Visitation. Private interment, Calvary Cemetery. Bopp Chapel:

boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
