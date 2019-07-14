David Glenn Krekeler

Service Information
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
567 St. Joseph Lane
Manchester, MO
Obituary
Krekeler, David Glenn resting in the arms of the Lord, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the age of 57. Loving son of the late Lawrence F. and Deanna M. Krekeler Sr. (nee Daiber); dear brother of Roland (Jan) Krekeler Sr, Debbie (Tommy Jr.) Spurr, Donna Meyer, Mark (Tina) Krekeler, John Krekeler, Thomas (Anne) Krekeler and the late Terry Krekeler and Larry Krekeler Jr; uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 567 St. Joseph Lane Manchester, MO 63021, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. David selflessly donated his body to Washington University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or . A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019
