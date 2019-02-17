St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
4900 Ringer Rd.
View Map
Auer, David J. baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, February 9, 2019. Beloved son of Henrietta (nee Hoernschemeyer) and the late Louis Auer; beloved brother of Sharon Auer, Barbara (Jeff) Smallwood, Patricia (Raymond) Wussow, Karen (John) Smith and James (Lisa) Auer; dear nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, 4900 Ringer Rd. 63129, Saturday, February 23, 2019, 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Special Education Foundation (SEF) or St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Action Group. Kutis South County.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
