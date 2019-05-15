Blackburn, David J. age 90, of St. Charles, asleep in Jesus on Sunday, May 12, 2019. David was born on May 19, 1928 in Loris, South Carolina. He was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Loving father to his daughters, Mary (Kevin) Mulvany, Joan Blackburn, Barbara Blackburn (David Beckering), Dolores (Tom) Fumagalli. Preceded in death by his mother, the late Sabina Lynch. Services: The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Rosary at 10:30 a.m., and Funeral Mass for David will be at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Celebration of Life Reception, 3 p.m. at Lake St. Charles Retirement Community. Memorial donations appreciated to Catholic Charities or St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 15, 2019