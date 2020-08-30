1/1
Koerber, David J.

70, passed away on 8/25 at BJH in the company of his wife and kids. The Vietnam vet and longtime AB machinist is survived by his best friend, travel partner and loving wife of 48 years, Christine. He will be missed by their children Dave (Julie), Lauren (Tom), and Tim (Andrea) and grandchildren Mark, Zac, Sam, Joshua, Rosie, and Kaylea.

Services: Visitation- Sept 3, 4-7 p.m. at Kutis Lemay. Mass-St Simon Sept 4 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2020.
