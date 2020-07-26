1/
David J. Manier
Manier, David J.

of St. Louis, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Loving husband of Lois D. Manier and the late Elizabeth M. Manier; beloved mother of Scott (Merrit) and the late Michael Manier; loving grandmother of Michael Jr., Amanda, Steven and Justin; dear great-grandmother of Timothy McClearn, Autum McClearn, Dexter Wells and Logan Manier; dear brother of Patricia Spain, Revie Mabe and Betty Arenz; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Tuesday, July 28 at 1 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral
01:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
