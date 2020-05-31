David Jacob Jones
Jones, David Jacob 86, Asleep in Jesus on Friday, May 22, 2020. The beloved husband of Josie Jones (nee Triola) for 37 years; cherished father of Rita Olsen, Rhonda Jones (Colleen Williams), Robert (Barbara) Jones and the late Jake Jones; loving grandpa of four, great-grandfather of five and great-great grandfather of two; dear brother of Joyce Peterson, William Jones, Sandy Genthe and the late James and Roger Jones. David was a loving uncle, cousin and friend. David was active, playing in seven golf leagues, walking and running. He attributed his long life to walking every day. He was a flight instructor, airplane mechanic and pilot. His passion was flying, instructing others and in his childhood he loved working on his grandfather's farm. David was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Services: The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles 63304. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm. Interment: Laurel Hill Cemetery with military honors. Memorial donations to the Humane Society or Stray Rescue. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
