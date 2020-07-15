1/
David James Hoag
Hoag, David James

passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years to Patti (nee Corpening); loving father to Jim (Melody) and Jon (Rachel); dear "Papoo" to Alex, Aubrey, Ben, Josie and Matty, and "Propapoo" to Conrad; oldest brother to Dean, Kim, Daniel, and Carol Hoormann; brother-in-law to Cindy, Chuck, and Margo Corpening; nephew, uncle to 7 nieces and 5 nephews, cousin, and friend to all he met.

After graduating from Kirkwood High School, Class of '64, Dave served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from the former Southwestern Bell after 27 years and then worked another 10 years at Sitex Environmental. Dave loved golf, especially the Hoag siblings' annual golf tournament. He was an avid Cubs fan and went to spring training in Arizona for the last 7 years. He will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege to know him.

Services: Now that some restrictions have been lifted, a memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18th, 11:00 a.m., at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. Dress is casual and Dave would love for you to wear your favorite Cubs shirt! As a reminder, St. Louis County is currently requiring masks at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Stroke Assn. or the American Diabetes Assn. appreciated. www.boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
