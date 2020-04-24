David John "Kat" Borosh
Borosh, David "Kat" John 68, suddenly on April 16, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Susan; Loving father of Daniel, Erin, and Kimberly. Proud grandfather of Allen, Elise, and Amerie; Beloved brother of Andrea; Uncle to Jacob and Sarrah, and Great Uncle. Revered TSA Supervisor. Will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him. Services: Kutis Funeral Home, Affton. Saturday April 25, 2-4 pm.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
