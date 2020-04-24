Borosh, David "Kat" John 68, suddenly on April 16, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Susan; Loving father of Daniel, Erin, and Kimberly. Proud grandfather of Allen, Elise, and Amerie; Beloved brother of Andrea; Uncle to Jacob and Sarrah, and Great Uncle. Revered TSA Supervisor. Will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him. Services: Kutis Funeral Home, Affton. Saturday April 25, 2-4 pm.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2020.