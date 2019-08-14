David John Marini

Mother of Perpetual Help Chr
Mother of Perpetual Help Chr
200 N Lange Ave
Maryville, IL 62062
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
200 Lange Ave
Maryville, IL
Obituary
Marini, David John

David passed away at the age of 61, Monday, July 22, 2019 in Sellersburg, IN. He is survived by his wife Robin, sons Chris (Candise) and John, Joey (Megan) and stepchildren Jason, Rhonda, Johnie and Colyn, along with grandchildren Presley, Kingston and Abel. In addition, he is survived by his parents John and Barbara, and brothers Michael, Thomas (Gwyn); nephews Weston, Graham and niece Julietta.

Services: Funeral services were conducted on July 27 in New Albany, IN. A memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 Lange Ave., in Maryville, IL on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
