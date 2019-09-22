St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
David John Thiemann

David John Thiemann Obituary

Thiemann, David John

passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the age of 75.

Loving father of Christopher David (Sandra) Thiemann, Michael David (fiancee Gina)Thiemann and Richard David Thiemann; proud grandfather of Thomas and Gracie Ann; beloved boyfriend of Debbie Featherston, dear brother of Carol Louise Miller and Stephan George Thiemann; uncle, great uncle and friend to many.

David served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He loved bowling and especially loved Crestwood Bowl, he enjoyed woodworking and cherished his time with his family at Disney World. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, September 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Interment at Bethel Cemetery, Wildwood. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Metro West Firefighter Community Outreach or Fenton Firefighter Community Outreach. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
