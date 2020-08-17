Bruce, David K.

David K. Bruce passed away on May 28, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1950 in St. Louis, MO to Kenneth and Charlotte Bruce. He was preceded in death by his parents. David worked for 37 years as a Structural Engineer. He served 3 years in the U.S. Army. He had Multiple Sclerosis. David is survived by his sister Susan (Michael) Behrmann, his son, Keith Bruce, and his former wife Deborah Woodall.

Services: Services with military honors will be on August 20, 2020 at 11 am at JB National Cemetery.