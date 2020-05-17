David Lee Dickerson Sr.
Dickerson, David Lee, Sr. Of Lake St. Louis, MO passed away on Friday, May 1st, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born and raised in the St. Louis area where he spent much of his life. He was an ambitious, hardworking family man married to his wife, Norma for 69 years. Together they brought 5 children into this world and created a successful family business which consisted of 3 companies; Dalco Industries, Inc. and Dalco Home Remodeling, Inc. located in Bridgeton, MO. and Target Windows & Doors, Inc. in Vandalia, Missouri. David took great pride in building a business which offered high quality products and genuine personal service; while giving his children opportunity to work and grow with his companies for over 40 years. He and Norma held a long-term membership in Lake Forest Country Club where they pursued their passion for golf and developed many wonderful friendships. Dave loved to travel and made it a priority in his life. He and his wife also enjoyed spending time at the casinos where he could relax and free his mind. Beloved husband of Norma Dickerson; cherished son of the late Lawrence and Myrtle Dickerson; devoted father of 3 daughters and 2 sons; Donna (Elmer) Kneib, David (Linda) Dickerson, Jr., the late Daniel (Kathy) Dickerson, Diana (Terry) Moyers, and Dena (Daniel) Rose; loving grandfather of 13, Stacy (Brian) Hull, Brian (Annie) Dickerson, Gina (Silas) Fitzmaurice, Gary Kneib, Lindsay (Mike) Noser, Terry (Jamie) Moyers, Jessica (Mikell) Bibbins, Kelly (Sean) Moyers, Timothy (Racheal) Dickerson, Jamie (Dan) Spellmeyer, Daniel Moyers, Haley Rose and Emily Rose; blessed great-grandfather of 18, Victor, James & Sophia Hull, Abby & Ellie Dickerson, Sierra & Chloe Fitzmaurice, Cameron Noser, Gavin, Madelynn & Myla Moyers, Bellamie & Aleia Bibbins, Austin Wren, Lucas & Levi Dickerson, and Kylie & Jayla Spellmeyer. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. A Private Funeral Service will be held, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 W. Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in David's name to American Diabetes Association. Visit Baue.com for further info and to view the live stream of the service.


