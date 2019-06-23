David Louis Sheary

Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Obituary
Sheary, David Louis Passed away June 16, 2019 at age 76. Son of the late H. Kenneth Sheary and Louise Krumb Sheary; brother of Susan Sheary Lewis, life companion Bob Bullock and friend Dan Hoadley. A 25 year math teacher at Belleville East High School, Master's Degree from University of Illinois. David enjoyed performing magic while entertaining others, sharing his vast knoweledge; enjoyed good food and a stiff vodka on the rocks. Lupton Chapel service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019
