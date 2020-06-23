Dawson, David M.

Friday, June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Katherine Dawson (nee Stetson); dear father of Thomas Dawson; dear son of Robert and Janice Dawson; dear brother of Daniel (Sharyl) Dawson; our dear nephew, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Services: Private services will be held at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, with private burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Mr. Dawson was a member of AMVETS Post #1. In lieu of flowers, contributions to AMVETS Post #1 (2482 Marshall Rd. 63122) appreciated.