Kuhn, David M.

passed away on June 17, 2020 at the age of 84. He was the beloved husband of Jacqueline Kuhn (nee Criswell) of Wentzville, Missouri; He is survived by his son, James (Eva) Kuhn; daughter, Laurie (Walter) Clark; brother, Stephen (Marilyn) Kuhn; sister-in-law, Dorothy Kuhlmann; three grandchildren, Brandon (Amy) Cathcart, Nathan (Kara) Kuhn, Nicholas (Andrea) Kuhn; five great-grandchildren, Trenton, Tyeler, Ellie, Ethan, Madison; two nephews, Daniel (Chelsea) Kuhn and Michael Kuhn.

David and Jacqueline cherished 65 years of marriage. He was a longtime professor at Meramec Community College, where he taught Real Estate and Retail classes. He spent 20+ years in San Manuel, AZ flipping and reselling houses. He enjoyed music and sang in several choirs including Faith United Church of Christ in Wentzville, where he was a member.

He is preceded in death by his father, Marvin Kuhn, mother, Mildred Kuhn (nee Lundius), son, David Allen Kuhn, brother, Donald Kuhn.

Memorials may be made payable to: Alzheimer's Association in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385. Services will be held at a later date.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.
