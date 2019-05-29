Mason, David M. of Arnold, MO, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Loving husband of the late Shirley Mae Mason (nee Ruehl); loving father of David (Melodie) Mason Jr.; stepfather of Dan (Dawn) Franke, Doug (Susan) Franke and Diane (Ronald) Forshee; brother of Robert (Jill) Mason; loving son of the late Robert L. and Eunice (nee Cummings) Mason. Dear grandfather and greatgrandfather of many. David worked as an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 1. Services: Memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the St. John's United Church of Christ, 11333 St. John Church Rd., St. Louis, MO, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 29, 2019