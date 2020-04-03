St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for David Montrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Montrey Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. Montrey Sr. Obituary

Montrey, David M. Sr.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Husband of Janene Montrey (nee Preston); loving father of Susan and David; proud and loving grandfather of Sabrina and Max; brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, April 5 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church and burial at Park Lawn Cemetery will be held in private.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now