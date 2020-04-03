|
Montrey, David M. Sr.
Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Husband of Janene Montrey (nee Preston); loving father of Susan and David; proud and loving grandfather of Sabrina and Max; brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, April 5 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church and burial at Park Lawn Cemetery will be held in private.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2020