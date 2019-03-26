St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
David Martyn Hopper

David Martyn Hopper Obituary
Hopper, David Martyn born December 27, 1964, passed away peacefully at home in Glendale, MO after a 7+ year cancer journey on Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 28 years of Patty (Wolf) Hopper. Devoted father to Tommy, Danny and Jessie. Cherished son of Ron and Jean Hopper. Dear brother of Doug (Bonnie) Hopper, Steve (Sarah) Hopper and Sheila (Bob) Lambiase. Dear son-in-law of Shirley Wolf. Dear brother-in-law of Karen (Greg) Frimel, Susie (Jim) Rucker, Karl (Cindy) Wolf, Sally (Jim) Wachtman, Kathy (Jerry) Kuziel. Loving uncle to Tonya, Kristina (Tim), Andrew, Madison, Matthew, Adam, Max, Jenna, Julia, Kelly (Jonny), Kristin, Kim (Christian), Elizabeth (Joseph), Andy, Catherine, Jacob (Nikki), Glenn, Mike, Jenny, Jason, Brad, Jeff and Claire (who preceded him in death). Adored by his dogs Chloe and Brandi. Dear nephew, cousin, great-uncle, colleague, coach and friend to many. Graduate of Lafayette High School and University of Missouri, Chief Inspirational Officer of Stifel Bank and Trust and the biggest Mizzou basketball fan you ever met. Athlete, boater, fisherman, courageous fighter, inspiration to many and top Pedal fundraiser. Dave brought fun and laughter everywhere he went. Services: Family service March 31st at the Hopper farm in Pacific. Memorial service planned for weekend of April 13-14. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pedal the Cause. Service and donation details available at www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019
