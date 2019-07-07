|
Harper, David Michael Mike 68, passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, after a valiant fight. Son of Adrian (Pete) and Jeane Harper; beloved husband of Melinda Stanza Harper; loving father of Timothy M. Harper (Damara); proud PaPa to Mathieux, Caylee and Nicklas Harper; loving brother of Peg Fuller (Rich), Gail Carroll (Dale) and the late Sandy; loving brother-in-law, uncle, friend to many. Services: Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 8 at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road. Private memorial and interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , 1001 Craig Road, Suite 480, St. Louis, MO 63146.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019