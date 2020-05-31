David Michael Monnig
Monnig, David Michael 64, passed Monday May 18, 2020. He was born in St. Louis, MO and he leaves behind his brother Donald Jr. and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Dolores Monnig. He attended St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Services: Services have been privately held. If you wish, you may send a donation to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
