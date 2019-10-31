Murnin, David

David Murnin died peacefully surrounded by family on October 24th in St. Louis, MO, at the age of 69. David is survived by daughters Elizabeth, Emily and Susan; his granddaughters Estella and Audrey; his brothers Michael and Joel (Nancy); his sisters Kathleen (Tom), Marilyn, Christine (Donald) and Maureen (Dean) and eleven nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Marian.

David was born September 7, 1950. He graduated from UMSL with a degree in Business Administration and earned his CPA. Throughout his life, David was an avid fisherman and a true lover of books and exploring our national parks.

Services: Memorial services for David will be private. Please consider a donation in his honor to sierraclub.org; an organization he belonged to that supports our national parks.