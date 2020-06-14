Powell, David Oliver

Powell, David Oliver, 74, formerly of St. Louis, died peacefully at Research Medical Hospital in Kansas City, MO, on Monday, June 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lynne Ferbet Powell, and stepsons Mark (Teresa) Ferbet, and Bradford (Katie) Ferbet of Kansas City. He is mourned by his siblings, Tricia Powell Reichardt (Robert) of St. Louis, Stephen Royston Powell (Mary Ann) of Fort Mill, SC, and Edith Powell Lucas of Ukiah, CA. David was preceded in death by his parents Robert Michael and Jane Dorr Powell, and brothers R. M. Powell III, Peter L. Powell, and George F. Powell.

David attended St. Roch elementary school, St. Louis University High School, and graduated from St. Louis University in 1968. He served as a medic in the US Army Reserve from 1968-1974.

Before retiring in 2014, David worked for 15 years at Healthlink, Inc. in St Louis. During this time David also assisted his wife, Lynne, in her work at The Self-Help Center, a non-profit counseling center focused on helping adults dealing with depression and other forms of mental illness. If desired, donations in honor of David's memory may be made to NAMI St. Louis, at their website: namistl.org/donate_now/