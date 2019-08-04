Anderson, David Owen and Anderson, Joan Edith David Owen Anderson (87) and Joan Edith Anderson (nee Sarles) (81); married for 58 years and formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully at their nursing home in Evanston, IL within one month of each other on July 9 and June 10, respectively. David was a ceramic engineer and the founder and President of Fire Inc., where he designed and built kilns for the ceramic industry. Joan was a homemaker and an accomplished knitter and cook. Loving parents of David H. (Ashlee B. Gabrysch) Anderson of Chicago and Lauren Anderson (Adam) Sufrin of Pittsburgh and grandparents to Hallie and Maccabee Sufrin. David was also survived by his sister, Mary Phelps of St. Louis, his brothers Chuck, Tom, and Bob of St. Louis, and his brother Roger of New Port Richey, FL. Joan was also survived by her brother, Harvey Sarles, of Minneapolis. Arrangements by CREMATION SOCIETY OF ILLINOIS, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019