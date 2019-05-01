Stallings, David P. after a long illness, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Loving father of Joshua (Cindi) Stallings, Luke Stallings, Kyle Stallings, Maura Stallings and the late Ryan Stallings and David D.J. Stallings Jr.; dear grandfather of Tobias Edwards; loving son of Allen and the late Sue Ann Stallings; dear brother of Steve (Laurie) Stallings; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. David loved sports, music and the movies. Services: Funeral service Thursday May 2, 9:30 am at the Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd. St. Louis, MO. with visitation from 8:00 am until time of service. Interment National Cemetery, Jefferson Barracks, MO. Memorial do nations may be made to the . Share your condolences online at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 1, 2019